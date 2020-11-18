'Baby Shark' Creator Nets $8.45M In Counterfeit Suits

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 10:57 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge entered default judgment Wednesday in favor of the Samsung Publishing Co. subsidiary that created the viral "Baby Shark" YouTube video, awarding the company $8.45 million in three suits accusing more than 100 entities of selling counterfeit "Baby Shark" products. Smart Study was granted default judgment in its lawsuits accusing dozens of entities of peddling counterfeit "Baby Shark" products, like these stuffed shark toys. In three nearly identical orders, U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl granted default judgment to South Korean educational entertainment company Smart Study Co. Ltd. and entered a permanent injunction barring 169 entities in the...

