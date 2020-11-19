DOD Denies Clearance Bias Against Naturalized Soldiers

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- The Pentagon rebuffed foreign-born soldiers' claims that discrimination hampered their efforts to obtain security clearance for high-level positions, telling a Virginia federal court that naturalized and U.S.-born servicemembers' clearance requests are processed equally. The U.S. Department of Defense urged Magistrate Judge Ivan D. Davis to toss a proposed class action from soldiers who enlisted and gained citizenship through the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest Program, or MAVNI. The department had already removed the extra security requirements the foreign-born soldiers are challenging well before their suit was filed, it said Wednesday. "Therefore, any perceived delay in these plaintiffs' requests is...

