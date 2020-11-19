LinkedIn, Zynga Founders' SPAC Leads 4 Raising $530M Total

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Zynga founder Mark Pincus' second blank-check company, Reinvent Technology Partners Z, debuted on the stock exchanges Thursday to raise the most of a pack of four special-purpose acquisition companies that tapped the markets for a total of $530 million. Reinvent Technology Partners Z said it raised $200 million to focus on targeting a technology business, in an offering steered by Skadden, Maples and Calder, and Ropes & Gray. Other companies that kicked off trading Thursday hoped to merge with enterprises in the technology and life science industries. Blank-check companies, or special-purpose acquisition companies, raise money through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS