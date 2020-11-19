Real Estate Rumors: Northland, Maisel, Marianowsky

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- Northland Investment Corp. has sold a pair of apartment complexes in Plantation, Florida, for $57 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for Del Oro Apartments and Plantation Meadows Apartments, which have a combined 345 apartment units, and buyers are entities managed by investors Charles Herzka and Mordechai Schapira, according to the report. Maisel Development has purchased an industrial property in Laurel, Maryland, for $6 million, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The deal is for Cherry Lane Business Center, which has 48,000 square feet of space, and the seller is an entity affiliated with Kenwood Management Co. and...

