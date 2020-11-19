Venezuela Gold Fight Proceeds Amid Prez Recognition Appeal

Law360, London (November 19, 2020, 5:09 PM GMT) -- A dispute over who Britain recognizes as the president of Venezuela could be revived as early as January, after a judge refused on Thursday to delay the case any longer amid a potential appeal to the U.K.'s highest court. Judge Sara Cockerill has agreed to expedite a legal battle over competing claims to gold worth €930 million ($1.1 billion) stored for Venezuela at the Bank of England. The case has returned to the High Court after the Court of Appeal rejected in October the High Court's initial ruling over which administration controls the funds. Judge Cockerill told the board of Banco Central de...

