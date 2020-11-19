Nintendo Launches Latest Suit Over Game-Hacking Devices

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) -- Nintendo is suing an Amazon vendor for copyright violations over devices that allow users to "hack" their Nintendo Switch consoles to play pirated games, the latest in an ongoing crackdown on such hardware. Six weeks after federal prosecutors brought criminal charges over similar devices, Nintendo of America filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday against a person named Le Hoang Minh for selling a product that lets users "jailbreak" their Switch in order to play bootleg games. "Defendant's acts facilitate infringement of Nintendo's copyrighted works on a massive national and international scale," the company wrote in a complaint filed in Seattle federal court....

