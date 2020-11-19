T-Mobile Sues San Francisco For Delaying 5G Upgrades

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 1:59 PM EST) -- T-Mobile filed a lawsuit against the city of San Francisco on Wednesday claiming it was violating the Communications Act and a recent Federal Communications Commission order by delaying efforts to upgrade infrastructure to support 5G technology amid the coronavirus pandemic. The telecom giant claimed the city was not affirming the approval status of 16 applications to make changes to T-Mobile's existing wireless installations throughout the city. According to the company, many of these upgrades consist of either swapping out antennas or adding a "small number" of new antennas and equipment to installations. "To improve and enhance its ability to serve its...

