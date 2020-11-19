DOI Has 'No Legitimate Argument' In Forestry Row, Navajo Say

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:21 PM EST) -- The Navajo Nation on Thursday accused the U.S. Department of the Interior and Bureau of Indian Affairs of mischaracterizing and distorting its "simple, straightforward case" as the tribe continues to seek approval of some aspects of a proposed 2020 contract for its forestry program. The federal agencies' Nov. 4 motion for summary judgment twisted the tribe's argument, according to a reply brief filed in D.C. federal court, wrongly claiming that the Navajo Nation is challenging a moot December 2019 decision by the BIA. "Defendants have no legitimate argument on the merits and resort to mischaracterizing the nation's complaint and making spurious...

