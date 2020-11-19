San Antonio Housing Settles HUD Funds Fraud Allegations

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- The San Antonio Housing Authority has settled claims launched by a former employee who accused the organization of retaliating against her for refusing to participate in its scheme to receive U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds through fraudulent grant requests, according to Texas federal court filings. Former employee Mary Yearwood and SAHA have reportedly worked out a settlement agreement in Yearwood's False Claims Act and wrongful termination lawsuit originally filed in June. According to a report filed Tuesday, the SAHA board is expected to finalize the agreement on Dec. 3, after which the case will be formally closed....

