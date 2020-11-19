Sens. Lead Bipartisan Push To Block $23B Arms Sale to UAE

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- Three U.S. senators on Wednesday announced their intent to block the Trump administration from selling $23 billion worth of defense equipment to the United Arab Emirates. Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the ranking member on the Foreign Relations Committee, Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., are introducing four joint resolutions of disapproval to forestall the sale, which includes Reaper drones, F-35 fighter jets and air-to-air missiles. The outcry follows a formal notification to Congress by the U.S. State Department earlier this month required by the Arms Export Control Act of 1976, which orchestrates how these sales can proceed but gives the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS