Teva Inks $2.55M Deal To Settle 401(k) Fee Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. has agreed to pay nearly $2.6 million to wrap up a proposed ERISA class action accusing it of including unnecessarily costly investments in a 401(k) plan that also allegedly charged too much for administrative fees, according to documents filed in Pennsylvania federal court. A proposed class of current and former Teva employees presented the Employee Retirement Income Security Act settlement to U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney on Wednesday, saying the deal offers a fair result to workers while saving the company from paying anywhere from roughly $3.3 million to $17.6 million if the case went to...

