FLSA Precedent Can't Save Bias Class Claims Against CBRE

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 10:13 PM EST) -- Court precedent on class waivers in Fair Labor Standards Act collective actions has no bearing on a building engineer's proposed bias class action against CBRE Inc., an Arizona federal judge has ruled, rejecting the worker's bid to avoid arbitrating discrimination claims against his former employer. U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza said Wednesday that Alexis Scott-Ortiz must individually arbitrate with CBRE over his Section 1981 claims that the company discriminated against him because of his race. The judge rejected Scott-Ortiz's argument that Ninth Circuit precedent in wage and hour case Morris v. Ernst & Young supported nixing a class waiver....

