New Suit Fights Visa Rejections Over Blank Spaces On Forms

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- Immigrant groups filed a proposed class action in California federal court Thursday challenging the U.S. immigration agency's practice of rejecting applications for asylum and other immigration protections over blank spaces on forms, even when those fields aren't applicable. Attorneys for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, the National Immigration Litigation Alliance and Van Der Hout LLP argued that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' so-called "blank space" policy has "led to absurd and unfairly prejudicial results," spurring a spike in application rejections for vulnerable immigrants. "The impact of the rejection policy on applications for immigration benefits has been significant and widespread. In many...

