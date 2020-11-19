Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

New Suit Fights Visa Rejections Over Blank Spaces On Forms

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- Immigrant groups filed a proposed class action in California federal court Thursday challenging the U.S. immigration agency's practice of rejecting applications for asylum and other immigration protections over blank spaces on forms, even when those fields aren't applicable.

Attorneys for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, the National Immigration Litigation Alliance and Van Der Hout LLP argued that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' so-called "blank space" policy has "led to absurd and unfairly prejudicial results," spurring a spike in application rejections for vulnerable immigrants.

"The impact of the rejection policy on applications for immigration benefits has been significant and widespread. In many...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!