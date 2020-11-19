DOJ Reaches Antitrust Deal With Nat'l Association Of Realtors

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 2:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that the National Association of Realtors has agreed to change several rules and policies that allegedly restrain competition among residential real estate brokers across the country. The DOJ's antitrust division filed a complaint in D.C. district court alongside a proposed settlement with NAR that requires the association to implement policy changes that increase transparency over the commissions received by brokers representing home buyers. The association will also have to relax rules limiting access to lockboxes that provide entry to properties to its own brokers, according to a statement Thursday from the DOJ. Assistant Attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS