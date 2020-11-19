NFL Plan Asks 11th Circ. To Rehear Ruling It Ignored Evidence

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- The NFL's retirement and disability plan on Thursday asked the Eleventh Circuit to rethink a decision that found the plan board abused its discretion in denying permanent disability benefits to a former player because it ignored certain evidence, arguing that all the evidence was "indisputably" before the board and that the appellate court went too far in second-guessing the plan board's denial. The Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Players Retirement Plan's retirement board asked the Eleventh Circuit for a rehearing en banc or for the panel to take another look at its decision to revive former defensive lineman Darren Mickell's suit over...

