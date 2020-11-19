Starbucks Wins Toss Of Suit Over 'Best Coffee For You' Ad

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday tossed a proposed class action accusing Starbucks of deceptively calling its drinks the "best coffee for you" while using toxic pesticides to kill roaches at some of its locations. Judge Alison J. Nathan reasoned in her dismissal that New York business laws "prohibit deceptive practices, not (allegedly) unhygienic ones" and found that the coffee giant did not engage in deceptive practices or false advertising. "A claim that a seller's wares are 'premium' or 'the best' cannot support a cause of action for deceptive practices, whether made in a single advertisement or a hundred," she...

