Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Starbucks Wins Toss Of Suit Over 'Best Coffee For You' Ad

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday tossed a proposed class action accusing Starbucks of deceptively calling its drinks the "best coffee for you" while using toxic pesticides to kill roaches at some of its locations.

Judge Alison J. Nathan reasoned in her dismissal that New York business laws "prohibit deceptive practices, not (allegedly) unhygienic ones" and found that the coffee giant did not engage in deceptive practices or false advertising.

"A claim that a seller's wares are 'premium' or 'the best' cannot support a cause of action for deceptive practices, whether made in a single advertisement or a hundred," she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!