Colo. Court Adds $3.6M Interest To $2.9M Ford Injury Award

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- A Colorado appeals court on Thursday affirmed a $3.6 million interest award on top of a $2.9 million verdict in a suit alleging Ford's defective car seat partly caused a motorist's brain injury, saying a decade of interest at annual rate of 9% is owed despite a yearslong appellate process. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld a Boulder County judge's decision to award Forrest Walker about $3.6 million in prejudgment interest in a suit alleging that Ford Motor Co.'s defective driver's seat in his 1998 Ford Explorer caused him to suffer a traumatic brain injury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS