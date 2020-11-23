BofA Exec Sues For 'Intolerable Workload' After Breakdown

Law360, London (November 23, 2020, 8:18 PM GMT) -- A senior Bank of America executive is suing the financial giant for "psychiatric injury," saying he endured an "intolerable workload" for years until he suffered a breakdown. Ian Pearce, who joined the bank as head of sterling credit trading in May 2015, accused Bank Of America Merrill Lynch International Ltd. in a newly public Nov. 10 claim of effectively forcing him to do two jobs by making him take on direct client work normally managed by the sale team. Pearce, who still works for the bank but has been on leave since mid-2017, seeks unquantified financial damages, saying the financial giant failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS