4th Circ. Refuses To Stall $5.5B Mountain Valley Pipeline

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:38 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit refused to block the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's authorizations for the Mountain Valley Pipeline while a legal challenge of the project's environmental reviews is underway, allowing work on the controversial $5.5 billion project to continue. In a brief order Wednesday, the three-judge panel denied a request by the Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club and other environmental groups to stop work on the pipeline while it continues to weigh the dispute. The groups had asked the court to stay the biological opinion and incidental take statement issued for Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC's 303-mile pipeline through West...

