Nike Wins Block of Fake Dunk Sneakers

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has banned streetwear designer Warren Lotas from selling two sneakers that reference Nike Inc.'s classic Dunk shoes, holding that the footwear is too similar to Nike's and merits an injunction. In a Wednesday order, Judge Mark C. Scarsi granted most of Nike's bid for a preliminary injunction preventing Lotas from selling, fulfilling or soliciting pre-orders of shoes called the X Staple Pigeon OG and the Freddy Broccolini Chanclas, holding that likely customer confusion could harm Nike. Judge Scarsi denied the portion of the injunction requiring Lotas to escrow funds received from pre-orders in order to refund those...

