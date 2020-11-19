Walmart Tells 9th Circ. $102M Pay Stub Penalty Is Unwarranted

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- Walmart urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to toss a $102 million judgment it received for providing deficient pay stubs and other labor violations, arguing the lower court overstepped in interpreting California law and that even if violations occurred, they were unintentional and not subject to such "massive" penalties. Arguing for Walmart during a videoconference hearing, Theane Evangelis of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP attacked the judgment on multiple fronts, saying the plain language of the California law showed Walmart committed no violations, there was no proof any employees were actually harmed and the amount of penalties were unwarranted. "Even if...

