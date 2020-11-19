Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Walmart Tells 9th Circ. $102M Pay Stub Penalty Is Unwarranted

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- Walmart urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to toss a $102 million judgment it received for providing deficient pay stubs and other labor violations, arguing the lower court overstepped in interpreting California law and that even if violations occurred, they were unintentional and not subject to such "massive" penalties.

Arguing for Walmart during a videoconference hearing, Theane Evangelis of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP attacked the judgment on multiple fronts, saying the plain language of the California law showed Walmart committed no violations, there was no proof any employees were actually harmed and the amount of penalties were unwarranted.

"Even if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!