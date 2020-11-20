Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Judge Grants Fiserv Unit's Exit From Pot Credit Card Row

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 3:57 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday granted a bid by a unit of financial services provider Fiserv to exit an action over nearly $620,000 that was collected by embattled payment processor Linx Card for cannabis purchases at retailers around the country.

The order grants First Data Merchant Services LLC's unopposed motion for discharge from the thorny case, and also bars a host of cannabis companies from pursuing claims against it related to the funds Linx Card Inc. allegedly owes them.

First Data, which has consistently positioned itself as a disinterested party in the case, said it has deposited the contested...

