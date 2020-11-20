ADA Claims Are Cut From American Airlines Heavy Metals Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 4:26 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma federal judge has trimmed Americans with Disabilities Act claims from a proposed class action alleging American Airlines Inc. exposed workers to heavy metals then subjected them to involuntary blood tests, saying they haven't alleged the blood tests resulted in any concrete injury under the ADA. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge John E. Dowdell said while the three named plaintiffs — Kevin Kniss, Ted Raburn and Randy Swartwood — were threatened with punishment if they refused to submit to the blood tests, the temporary suspension that Kniss was put on for refusing does not constitute enough of...

