7th Circ. Backs Ex-Pharma Head's Nearly 3-Year Sentence

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit affirmed Thursday a former pharmacy CEO's 33-month prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of knowingly selling mislabeled opioids and other drugs, including some that were nearly 25 times stronger than advertised and threatened the lives of infants. In an 11-page opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously ruled the district court did not abuse its discretion in admitting evidence in Pharmakon Pharmaceutical CEO Paul Elmer's trial or adding more time to his prison sentence, as the victims of his criminal conduct were infants and particularly vulnerable. In fact, the panel said the former CEO's sentence "was more than...

