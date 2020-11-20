Pot Co. Liberty Health Agrees To Settle $1.8M Securities Row

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- Canadian cannabis company Liberty Health Sciences Inc. announced it has agreed to pay $1.8 million to settle a proposed federal securities class action suit just as it was about to enter its third year. In a letter filed Thursday to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, counsel for Liberty said the company anticipated filing a proposed settlement by the first week of January. The announcement came one day before the parties were scheduled to hold oral arguments on a slew of dismissal motions. "The settlement is made without any admission or finding of liability and is...

