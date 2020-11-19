Tata Workers Tell 9th Circ. Bad Jury Instructions Tanked Trial

Law360, San Francisco (November 19, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- Former Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. workers have urged a Ninth Circuit panel to toss a California jury's verdict that the India-based information technology outsourcing agency did not discriminate against non-South Asian workers in the U.S., arguing Thursday that the district court gave erroneous jury instructions. Two years after a California federal jury cleared Tata of employment discrimination claims, the former Tata workers' class counsel came before the Ninth Circuit seeking a new trial, asserting that the jury instructions included a legal error that was prejudicial against them. Their attorney, Daniel A. Kotchen of Kotchen & Low LLP, argued that his clients were entitled...

