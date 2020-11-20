Fla. Judge Says Attys On 'Thin Ice' After FCRA Claims

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 10:34 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge issued a stern warning in lieu of sanctions Friday to two attorneys who lender BlueChip Financial and its CEO claimed had pursued frivolous Fair Credit Reporting Act violation claims against them, cautioning the lawyers that they were "on thin ice." Tampa-based U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington officially denied BlueChip's motion for Rule 11 sanctions as moot in light of the parties' filing of a notice of settlement Wednesday, but she suggested that Thomas M. Bonan of Seraph Legal PA and his associate Brandon D. Morgan may have overcome the sanctions bid based on Bonan's assertion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS