Ryder Drivers Seek $1.25M Atty Fees After Wage Settlement

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- A class of Ryder System Inc. truck drivers who said the company misclassified them as independent contractors have asked a California federal court to approve $1.25 million in attorney fees, following a $5 million settlement. The drivers said in a motion Thursday that the requested attorney fees were appropriate because of the risk and effort the attorneys took throughout the wage and hour case, which culminated in a settlement that a federal judge preliminarily approved in July covering a class of 950 members. "It was only through extensive investigation, discovery, legal research, negotiation and a full-day mediation that plaintiff's counsel were...

