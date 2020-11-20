Railroad Co. Says Local Ill. Flood Councils Can't Take Land

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 2:36 PM EST) -- A St. Louis-based railroad company told an Illinois federal court that efforts by two local government entities to take its land for their flood mitigation work undervalues the property, renders it unusable and violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law. In a lawsuit Thursday, the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis said the easement on its land sought by the Metro East Sanitary District and Southwestern Illinois Flood Prevention District Council is unnecessary, as a viable alternative option exists for their broader efforts to mitigate flooding from the Mississippi River. The TRRA also said that the $382,000 offer from MESD for...

