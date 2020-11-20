K&L Gates Calls Former Partner 'Serial Harasser'

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 3:54 PM EST) -- An ousted partner accusing K&L Gates LLP of race discrimination is a "serial harasser" who has peppered his former colleagues with vulgar messages that included telling a Jewish attorney to "start the ovens," the firm told a Manhattan federal judge Thursday as part of a bid to freeze the ex-partner's bias suit. The K&L Gates building in downtown Pittsburgh. The firm asked a Manhattan federal judge Thursday for a stay of a former partner's Title VII suit. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) K&L Gates asked U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon on Thursday to stay former partner Willie Dennis' two-week-old Title VII suit...

