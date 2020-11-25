Baker Botts Nabs Jenner & Block ERISA Vet In San Fran

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- Baker Botts LLP has picked up its first West Coast-based Employee Retirement Income Security Act expert, adding a veteran ERISA litigator from Jenner & Block LLP to its ranks in San Francisco. Christopher Rillo joins Baker Botts after about four years with Jenner & Block. Prior to that, he worked as a solo practitioner and also spent time at Maynard Cooper & Gayle PC and Groom Law Group. Baker Botts has around 700 attorneys overall, and Rillo is the firm's 19th ERISA attorney. "Baker Botts already has an excellent ERISA litigation practice," Rillo told Law360 on Tuesday. "My hopes are to...

