Cooperation In KPMG Case Spares Ex-PCAOB Staffer Prison

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- A former financial watchdog staffer accused of feeding stolen information about audit inspections to KPMG employees will avoid prison after a New York federal judge on Friday lauded his "crucial" cooperation with the government's investigation of other alleged co-conspirators. Brian Sweet, a former Public Company Accounting Oversight Board employee who later worked for KPMG, was sentenced to time served, three years of probation and "significant" restitution in an amount yet to be determined. He admitted in 2018 to charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken came to his decision...

