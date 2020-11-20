Texas Justices Clear Utility Of Liability In Injury Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ended negligence claims against an American Electric Power Co. subsidiary brought by a woman who says she fell into a hole left by a removed utility pole but said the subcontractor who removed the pole may still face liability. The justices unanimously reversed a Fourth Court of Appeals ruling that had revived negligence and gross negligence claims against AEP Texas Central Co. In an opinion delivered by Texas Supreme Court Justice Debra H. Lehrmann, the state high court said the utility didn't control the "means, methods or details" by which a subcontractor removed a decommissioned...

