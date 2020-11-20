Ex-Finance Pro's No-Prison Sentence Caps BofA Insider Case

Law360, New York (November 20, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday ordered a former Tullett Prebon accounting supervisor to forfeit $2 million he earned while trading illegally on Bank of America merger secrets, but credited his cooperation with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office in sparing him prison. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero sentenced James Moodhe, 63, to probation and ordered him to forfeit money he made trading on tips from former BofA consultant Daniel Rivas, who passed Moodhe information for two years starting in 2015 while dating Moodhe's daughter. "I have taken into account Mr. Moodhe's early cooperation … and his remorse," Judge Marrero said, in...

