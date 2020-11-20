Agency Foreign-Labor Reviews To Focus On Big Contractors

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- Federal agencies will be expected to focus on their biggest service contractors as part of a mandated review of the use of temporary foreign workers within the contractor workforce, according to a White House directive. The Office of Management and Budget released guidance Thursday saying that agencies should focus on their 25 biggest contractors by contract value and on service contracts while carrying out an Aug. 3 executive order from the White House mandating reviews into the impact of contractors' use of foreign workers. "To enable a timely understanding of this impact, which may require agencies to conduct outreach with their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS