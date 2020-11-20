Hanover Hit With $127K Verdict Over Builder's Flood Coverage

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 10:52 PM EST) -- A Florida federal jury awarded roughly $127,000 Thursday to a construction company that said Hanover Insurance wrongly withheld flood coverage connected to the construction of a Rooms To Go store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Construction company HGR Construction won the award in a suit over Hanover's alleged refusal to pay when the under-construction Rooms To Go store was impacted by flooding in the late summer of 2016. HGR said the December 2015 to December 2016 policy provided $1 million in flood coverage. The jury found Hanover failed to pay for a covered loss and failed to comply with its contractual duties,...

