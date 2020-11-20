Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Gives Initial OK To Correvio Pharma $1.75M Class Deal

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 9:09 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge gave preliminary approval Thursday to a $1.75 million class action settlement that would end litigation alleging Canadian pharmaceutical company Correvio Pharma Corp. misled shareholders about the likelihood of a heart drug gaining approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The December 2019 lawsuit alleged Correvio and its executives misled investors into believing that its postauthorization safety study, SPECTRUM, would help get FDA approval of its resubmitted new drug application for Brinavess when they were aware that the study had defects that made approval unlikely. By misleading shareholders, the company's stock traded at artificially high prices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!