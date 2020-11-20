Pep Boys Customer Can't Revive Tire Regs Suit For Now

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 9:02 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit ruled Friday that a Pep Boys Manny Moe & Jack Inc. customer, for now, can't pursue her proposed class claims that the company didn't assist her in registering her new tires with the manufacturer, reasoning that the alleged oversight didn't result in any injury. The three-judge panel sided with a Pennsylvania federal court, finding that Vickie Thorne didn't prove she had standing to allege the auto supply giant put her at physical risk in the event her tires were recalled or that its actions lowered the tires' value. The appeals judges, however, remanded the case so the lower...

