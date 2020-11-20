$1.6M Securities Fraud Suit On Ice Amid Atty Ethics Claims

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- Alleged conflicts of interest and ethics violations by Busch Slipakoff Mills & Slomka LLC in a $1.6 million securities fraud suit persuaded a Georgia federal judge to halt the litigation Friday while he considers motions for sanctions against the firm and dismissal of the case. The Atlanta-based firm is representing Georgia private equity fund Berkeley Ventures LLC in a suit alleging mobile consumer services company Sionic Mobile Corp. used fraudulent misrepresentations and omissions to induce the fund to buy 800,000 shares for $1.6 million in December 2017. Sionic says Busch Slipakoff founding partner Adam M. Slipakoff represented Sionic and its board member...

