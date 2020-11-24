Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Swiss Electronics Co. Seeks Subpoena For ICC Arbitration

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- A Swiss electronics maker has asked a California judge to let it subpoena a U.S. telecommunications company for information it wants to use in a confidential arbitration proceeding before the International Chamber of Commerce.

P.T.C. Production & Trading Company AG claims the court should allow the request under Section 1782 of the U.S. Code, which gives federal courts discretion to allow discovery within their jurisdiction for use in certain actions outside the country.

P.T.C.'s Thursday petition is looking for information from California-based BPG Technologies, which specializes in designing and installing information transport systems.

The request's outcome likely depends on a current...

