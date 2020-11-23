9th Circ. Revives B&B Owner's Case Against Border Agent

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 6:29 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived a Washington state bed and breakfast owner's lawsuit against a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent who allegedly shoved him to the ground and retaliated by initiating a tax investigation when the businessman complained. The panel found Friday that B&B owner Robert Boule could proceed with a Fourth Amendment claim against agent Erik Egbert for being grabbed and pushed to the ground in 2014 after Boule tried to block Egbert from searching a car carrying guests to the accommodation, which is adjacent to the U.S.-Canada border. The panel also greenlighted a First Amendment claim related to...

