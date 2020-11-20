Feds Knock Crypto Developer's Bid To Kill Sanctions Charge

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors asked a New York federal judge on Thursday to disregard a blockchain platform developer's bid to dismiss the indictment alleging he broke the law by helping North Korea try to circumvent U.S. sanctions using cryptocurrency. Virgil Griffith was charged in an early January indictment with violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by conspiring with others to provide services to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea without obtaining approval from the U.S. Treasury Department. A former hacker and Ethereum Foundation employee, Griffith was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport last Thanksgiving in connection with his attendance of the Pyongyang...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS