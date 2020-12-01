Google IP Battle Shows Judges Should Decide Fair Use

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 1:42 PM EST) -- Legal certainty diminishes risks and spurs creative enterprise. Legal uncertainty heightens risks and deters enterprise. Accordingly, the U.S. Supreme Court in the pending case of Google LLC v. Oracle America Inc. should hold that whether a fair use defense has been established against a copyright claim should be decided by a judge as a matter of law subject to de novo review rather than by a jury without explanation or precedential value and reviewable only for clear error. The fair use defense desperately needs case-by-case clarification by judges through written opinions to enable authors to calculate the scope of protection their...

