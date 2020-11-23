9th Circ. Says Client Can't Sue Ariz. Firm In Company's Stead

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel tossed a legal malpractice suit against an Arizona law firm, backing a district court's determination that a sole shareholder of a dissolved financial company does not have the right to bring such claims. In an unpublished opinion filed Friday, a three-judge panel unanimously concluded that former Tiffany & Bosco PA client Sherwin A. Brook's legal malpractice suit lacks subject matter jurisdiction because the trust at the center of his suit belonged to the now-defunct Cortina Financial Inc. Brook, who is based in Illinois, says he was the sole shareholder of Cortina and is a trustee of the...

