NJ Rep. Calls For Giuliani's Disbarment Over Election Suits

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- A New Jersey congressman on Friday told disciplinary authorities in five states that Rudy Giuliani and nearly two dozen other lawyers should be disbarred for representing President Donald Trump's campaign in "absurd" election-related lawsuits, saying they have used courts to "assault public confidence" in the country's electoral system. In nearly identical letters to authorities in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona, Democrat Bill Pascrell said he was writing to file complaints about the lawyers for allegedly violating each respective state's attorney ethics rules. He asked the authorities to investigate the attorneys' actions and consider sanctions up to and including revoking...

