NY Judge Exits Sex Bias Suit Targeting Fellow School Parent

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge recused himself from a former First Eagle Investment Management LLC research analyst's race and sex bias lawsuit against her former employer, saying Friday that his child went to the same school as the child of one of the individual defendants.

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said he is "personally acquainted with one of the individual defendants, who was a fellow parent at my children's high school" and that a judge would be randomly assigned to the case, according to his order. The move was announced to attorneys on the case during a pretrial conference on...

