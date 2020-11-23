Jacoby & Meyers Slams Renewed Cert. Bid In Billing Suit

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- Jacoby & Meyers LLP and Finkelstein & Partners LLP slammed a motion by a proposed class of ex-clients to renew a class certification bid in a billing suit, arguing Friday that the members are not typical of most certified classes and that they don't show that common issues dominate their action. The former clients leading the suit, Jeffrey Harding and Barbara Smalls, contend the firms used a litigation support company to improperly shift costs onto them. In October, they urged the District of New Jersey to name them as the representative plaintiffs for a class of clients who purportedly were billed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS