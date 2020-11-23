Race Car Driver Hamilton Cleared Of Patent Infringement

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has cleared Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton in a patent lawsuit over the "Halo" cockpit safety system, which the patent owner said the driver personally infringed by driving racing cars that included the device. The Western District of Texas judge on Friday dismissed patent claims brought against Hamilton by Jens Nygaard, who initially sued the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, Formula One and others of infringement, and later amended the case to include two racing drivers, including Hamilton. In Hamilton's August motion to dismiss, the seven-time Formula One champion argued that he was not involved in making...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS