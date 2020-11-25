4 Key Insurance Appeals To Watch In December

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 12:18 PM EST) -- Appeals courts will take on several important insurance coverage issues in 2020's final month, with the Delaware Supreme Court set to weigh whether an excess insurer must contribute to Dole's $222 million settlements of stockholder suits and Indiana's high court primed to consider whether a ransomware attack is covered by crime insurance. Here, Law360 breaks down four insurance appeals attorneys will be watching in December. Dole's Del. D&O Coverage Battle On Dec. 16, the Delaware Supreme Court will hear arguments in RSUI Indemnity Co.'s challenge of a trial court's judgment that it must pay its $10 million excess directors and officers...

