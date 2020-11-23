Insurer Eyes Early Win Over 'My 600-lb. Life' Policy Row

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. has urged a Texas federal judge to grant it an early win in its suit against the producers of TV's "My 600-lb. Life" over coverage of lawsuits arising from the show's treatment of its subjects, saying the policies exclude coverage for claims stemming from reality shows. The insurer said in its Friday motion for summary judgment that it has no duty to defend or indemnify Megalomedia Inc. and its affiliates in a consolidated underlying lawsuit brought by current or former show participants and their family members who allege the production company manipulated and harmed them in making...

